Arts & Entertainment

Composer Alan Menken achieves EGOT with Daytime Emmy win

NEW YORK -- Composer Alan Menken joins an elite club, becoming the 16th ever EGOT winner.

The final piece of the puzzle came Sunday when Menken won the Daytime Emmy for "Best Original Song."

The award-winning tune was featured in Disney Channel's "Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure."

Menken has won eight Oscars and 11 Grammys, and also a Tony for best original score in "Newsies."

Disney, the parent company of this station, congratulated Menken on his new EGOT status.



EGOT WINNERS
Richard Rodgers
Helen Hayes
Rita Moreno
John Gielgud
Audrey Hepburn
Marvin Hamlisch
Johnathan Tunick
Mel Brooks
Mike Nichols

Whoopi Goldberg
Scott Rudin
Robert Lopez
John Legend
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Tim Rice
Alan Menken
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdisneydaytime emmy awards
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston area could get several days of afternoon showers
The most powerful moments from Hurricane Hanna
Second round of stimulus help would not renew $600 weekly check
Family of toddler killed over potty training left in shock
UT faces lawsuit after 2 white students denied admission
Mexican hospital floods during Hanna's intense rainfall
Rep. John Lewis honored with memorial, horse-drawn carriage
Show More
Justin Verlander disputes report of season-ending injury
Regis Philbin's table at restaurant empty in his honor
Hanna becomes tropical depression; eyes turn to next system
Son calls for justice after his mom was robbed at gunpoint
Dash take NWSL Challenge Cup after 2-0 final win vs. Chicago
More TOP STORIES News