community strong

How Former Texas Rep. Al Edwards helped make Juneteenth a state holiday

By
GALVESTON (KTRK) -- If you've ever celebrated Juneteenth in Galveston, former state representative Al Edwards probably had something to do with it.

He died on April 29th at the age of 83.

"They used to call me his sidekick," said his brother David Lee Edwards. "All my life, he hasn't just been a brother. He's been a real influence on my life even up until today."

David Lee Edwards, who is 69, grew up watching his older brother march for Civil Rights with leaders like Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rev. Jesse Jackson.

And he supported his brother when he headed legislation in 1979 to make Texas the first state to name Juneteenth a state holiday.

The law was so controversial at the time, it only passed in the final 24 hours of the legislative session.

"My uncle stressed the importance of voting to everyone, because that's the biggest voice we have as citizens," said David Lee Edwards' son, David.

COVID19 concerns meant the family couldn't give Edwards the memorial service they wanted.

And those same concerns mean this year's Juneteenth event in Galveston will be much smaller than usual.

But, protests have brought renewed attention to the holiday, and his family hopes the event will be a chance to honor Edwards' legacy of perseverance.

"Al's objective was to do things in life so that for years to come, it would have been meaningful," David Lee Edwards explained.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygalvestontexas politicstexas newscommunity strongblack historyhistorytexasjuneteenth
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY STRONG
Sweetwater Farms HTX gives inner city kids fresh foods
Meet the key actor in Galveston's Juneteenth celebration
The Freedom Tree is one of Missouri City's "crown jewels"
Saint Arnold celebrates 26th birthday with new beers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'No credibility' to rumors of soldier being found, army says
No year-round classes in 2020-2021 for HISD
Little boy found wandering alone in southeast Houston
Here's how to celebrate Juneteenth events around Houston
What we know about Texas students returning to class
COVID-19 and Our Schools: Get answers to your questions
How to watch Galveston's celebration of the 155th Juneteenth
Show More
Arsonists caught on camera dumping liquid before blast
How fake contact tracers are getting away with your info
Man allegedly killed woman after learning she was transgender
It's dry now, but here's how much rain could fall next week
Rikers Island inmate jumps into river in escape attempt
More TOP STORIES News