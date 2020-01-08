Sports

What to know about Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We all know Andrew Jay Hinch from the Houston Astros, but what else do you know about the beloved team manager?

Hinch was born in Nashua, Iowa in 1974. He moved to Oklahoma when he was eight years old.

He established himself as one of the best catchers in school history at Stanford University. He graduated with a degree in psychology.

In his early athletic career, Hinch was catcher for the Oakland Athletics, Kansas City Royals, Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies.

Before joining the Astros, Hinch, served as the manager for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He was named the 18th manager in Astros franchise history in 2014. Hinch has produced a World Series Championship and three playoff appearances for the team.

After the Astros' World Series winning season in 2017, Hinch was rewarded with a contract extension, keeping him with the team until the 2022 season.

Many don't know Hinch won a bronze medal for the United States at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

He has two daughters with his wife Erin Hinch.
