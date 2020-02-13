Inside the interview with a teen accused of killing his parents

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In one month, A.J. Armstrong is set to be retried for the murder of his parents.

It's been 11 months since his capital murder mistrial and four years since Dawn and Antonio Senior were shot to death in their southwest Houston home.

A.J. was 16 years old at the time and was about to enter his junior year at Lamar High School.

ABC 13's Courtney Fischer has followed the case from the beginning. In January, Courtney sat down for her second exclusive interview with A.J., now 20, as his team prepared for his second trial.

After her story aired, many of you wrote in and contacted us on social media with questions:

  • How did ABC 13 get the interview?


  • Were any questions off limits?


  • Is there anything A.J. didn't want to talk about?


    • You asked and we're answering.

    In this behind-the-scenes look, Courtney opens up about her exclusive interview, about covering a court case with so many twists and turns, and talks about how no question is off limits.

    Need to catch up on A.J.'s case before his retrial? Click here.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    houstontrialmurdermistrialdouble murder
    Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
    1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
    1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
    $15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
    SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
    Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
    Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
    Show More
    Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
    'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
    New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
    Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
    Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
    More TOP STORIES News