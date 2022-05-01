airbnb

Airbnb COVID refund policy is ending, changing cancellation penalty

EMBED <>More Videos

Airbnb COVID refund policy is ending

Airbnb's popular COVID refund policy is ending as of May 31, the company announced.

After that date, guests will have to cover short-term rental costs even if the cancellation was due to coronavirus.

RELATED: Rental homes make cleaning changes to keep guests safe; Chicago officials threaten fines for parties

For much of the pandemic, guests who had to cancel an Airbnb reservation could do so without a penalty. Starting at the end of May, cancellation policies will return to the discretion of the individual host property.

Some Airbnb rentals only require 24 hours of advance notice, others may require cancellation five days in advance for a full refund.

RELATED: 'Home Alone' house Airbnb: You can stay in Chicago-area home for 1 night

Airbnb is promising to offer guests travel insurance in the near future, which will provide yet another refund option for consumers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelairbnbcoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19
AIRBNB
Airbnb party shooting 'could have been avoided,' neighbor says
Pearland approves new regulations for shorter-term rental properties
2 people shot at party at Airbnb near Manvel area, deputies say
Pearland gets ready to regulate short term rentals like Airbnb
TOP STORIES
'Do your job,' victim tells judge in Harris County's slowest court
22-year-old man with autism has gone missing in SW Houston
Coast Guard recovers body of missing 17-year-old near Freeport
Police try new program to prevent catalytic converter theft
Megan Thee Stallion Day declared in honor of her philanthropy
Dog rescued from house fire caused by electric wheelchair in Cypress
2 HPD officers taken to hospital after crash on Southwest Freeway
Show More
Are these your dogs? 2 dogs rescued on freeway to be up for adoption
Teen suspect shot while trying to rob man in SW Houston, HPD says
Houston brothers out on bond accused of carrying edibles, mom says
Hot & humid this week with a few chances for rain
Woman pleads guilty to drunk driving in fatal crash on Eastex Freeway
More TOP STORIES News