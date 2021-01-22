Hobbies & Interests

Airbag jeans could help keep motorcyclists safer

A pair of jeans may be the future to keeping motorcyclists safer.

The pants are airbag jeans and have concealed airbags inside the legs.

Riders tether them to their bikes, and if they fall, the airbags are triggered.

Unlike the airbags in cars, these can be deflated and reused multiple times.

The inventor of the airbag jeans hopes to bring them to market next year.

Moses Shahrivar designed his first pair of motorcycle jeans in collaboration with Harley-Davidson Sweden 16 years ago.

His company Airbag Inside Sweden AB has designed a prototype pair of super-strong jeans that have concealed airbags inside the legs, CNN reports.

Wearable airbag vests to protect bikers' upper bodies have been around for more than 20 years.

Motorcyclists in the United States are about 28 times more likely than car occupants to die in a crash

