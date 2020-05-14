Travel

Air travel companies plan to cut thousands of jobs, experts says

An aviation expert explained how social distancing is impacting the airline industry.

There's no doubt the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing are changing the way we travel and fly, but what else does the future hold for air travel?

"Everyone in the industry is hoping that whatever reduction in flights and capacity and business that happens is just for the shortest duration possible, " said Josh Verde. "I think it's likely that if we do you have a situation where airlines are blocking seats for distancing concerns, that that may result in higher ticket prices"

As companies move to spread passengers apart and demand for air travel drops, it not only means cuts to staff, but also ticket pricing may also be impacted.

In a leaked memo sent out last week, United Airlines said it plans to cut 3,400 jobs by October 31.

