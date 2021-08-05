pop-up

AHS Night Bites Bakery pop-up treats fans to horror-themed cookies

FX is celebrating the "American Horror Story" summer premieres with a new pop-up to satisfy fans' dark and twisted cravings.
By Andrea Lans
EMBED <>More Videos

AHS Night Bites Bakery treats fans to horror-themed cookies

LOS ANGELES -- "American Horror Story" fans can satisfy their dark and twisted cravings with a new sensory experience. The AHS Night Bites Bakery, which first launched in New York City, is currently feeding fans with horror-themed cookies in Los Angeles.

From the rubber woman, to the baby in "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" and more, fans can see AHS characters new and old come to life at the bakery. FX Networks launched the pop-up in celebration of the new anthology series, "American Horror Stories," and the upcoming tenth installment of the series, "American Horror Story: Double Feature."

"We decided to lean into some of the exciting elements of summer and so we created some custom cookies inspired by AHS," said Kenya Hardaway, the senior vice president of integrated promotions at FX. "We have five exclusive designs that are available to fans."

Ticket reservations for the Los Angeles location are currently sold out, but fans can purchase exclusive cookies on the AHS Night Bites website. Stay tuned, because according to the website, a new location announcement is coming soon.

"American Horror Stories" is now streaming on FX on Hulu, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.

"American Horror Story: Double Feature" premieres Weds., Aug. 25 on FX, next day on FX on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of FX Networks and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeleshuluhalloweentelevisionbakerypop upotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
POP-UP
Chic Boutique selling designer brands at bargain basement prices
You've had tamales. You've had birria tacos. Get ready for birrimales.
Chicago pop-up bookstore offers 'pay what you can' services
'American Horror Story'-themed bakery serves terrifying treats
TOP STORIES
SCOTUS limits EPA's ability to reduce emissions, fight climate change
Supreme Court overturns Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Wanted man accused of shooting ex, killing her friend in N. Harris Co.
Flash Flood Watch for Houston, heaviest storms arrive Friday morning
Gunman opens fire on woman in gas station parking lot in north Houston
Biden says he supports changing Senate filibuster rules
4 charged in deaths of 53 migrants in trailer in San Antonio, DOJ says
Show More
Driver shot may have been ambushed after dropping off friend, HPD says
Wanted purse snatchers rang up $1,000 on 65-year-old victim's cards
$15K reward offered for information in death of beloved Houston pastor
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
More TOP STORIES News