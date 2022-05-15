abortion

Thousands participate in pro-choice rally in anticipation of Supreme Court final decision

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Thousands participate in Houston pro-choice rally

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of people took part in abortion rights rallies across the nation. They gathered in large groups in New York, Washington , Chicago, and Los Angeles.

In Texas, thousands more showed up to support the 'Band Off Our Bodies' rallies in Dallas, Austin, Galveston and downtown Houston. The pro-choice rallies are happening in anticipation that the Supreme Court's final decision on abortion may possibly be announced on Monday.

A draft opinion from the Supreme Court was leaked earlier this month, suggesting an overturn of Roe V. Wade which would lead to a country-wide overhaul of abortion rights, pushing the decision back to the states.

"With that political leak, we are expecting that to go through. We are expecting Roe v. Wade to be overturned unfortunately so now we're putting it on the politicians it's time for y'all to do more," said Imari Reynolds, a member of a grassroots group, Social Justice Solutions, that is dedicated to the empowerment of Black people and protection of Black women.

Counter-demonstrators were also present at both of the rallies this Saturday.

Amy O'Donnell with Texas Alliance for Life says members with the organization have been present at similar rallies from the Texas capitol to Washington D.C. O'Donnell said the organization has also been preparing in the event that the Supreme Court final decision is announced in the coming weeks.

"That could happen as early as Monday," O'Donnell said, "It could happen as late as the end of June and so we recognize we are waiting on a week to week basis but we're cautiously optimistic."

Reynolds said pro-choice demonstrators also plan to continue to rally when and if the final decision is published.

"The support of the community that came out today was fantastic," said Kyle Button, a pro-choice rally participant. "There needs to be more people more men that come out and support cause we get to do whatever we want to do with our bodies, women should be able to as well."

For more on this story, follow Roxie Bustamante on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonabortionrallywomen's healthu.s. supreme courtpregnant woman
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABORTION
5 myths about abortion and what the facts show
Senate Democrats' effort to secure Roe v. Wade falls to filibuster
Some concerned for ramifications if Roe v. Wade is overturned
Texas isn't ready to support more parents and kids, advocates warn
TOP STORIES
$50K reward for escaped inmate who stole, crashed bus near Centerville
10 killed in mass shooting at NY supermarket; gunman arraigned
6 power generating facilities trip offline as ERCOT urges conservation
Good viewing conditions for Sunday night's lunar eclipse
Authorities: Accused supermarket shooter livestreamed attack
Conroe ISD plans salary increases to compete among area districts
Long lost sisters, reunite after taking online DNA test
Show More
Lone Star College adds online campus and opportunities for fall 2022
Baby formula distribution event held in Third Ward to help families
Student with special needs battered during high school arrest
12-year-old hit by stray bullet released from hospital
Big Stepper Kendrick Lamar is coming to H-Town
More TOP STORIES News