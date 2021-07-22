job fair

ABC13 virtual job fair features programs that let you earn while you learn

By
EMBED <>More Videos

These programs let you earn while you learn!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for a job or a way to earn while you learn a new career, ABC13 has a way for you to get one of those positions quickly.

We partnered with Workforce Solutions Thursday to host a virtual job fair offering information on pre-apprenticeship programs and free career advice.

About 800 jobs are available in several industries, including education, construction, and leisure and hospitality. You can apply for the jobs during the event through Workforce Solutions' social media or website.

During the event each week, you can call the ABC13 viewer hotline and get free career help. The number is 832-849-0480.

In addition to the jobs, you can apply for a pre-apprenticeship program that's accepting new applicants. After completing the course, you can be placed into an apprenticeship in a trade field and earn a paycheck while you learn the trade.

To preview the jobs, visit the Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.

To participate in the virtual job fair each week, look for the livestream on our website and streaming apps.

For updates on all things hiring, from employment to benefits and job fairs, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careershoustonjobs hiringjob fairabc13jobs
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOB FAIR
Here's how to land a job in Alvin during ABC13's virtual job fair
Here's how you can land work in days with ABC13's virtual job fair
ABC13 hosts job fair where you can find work or childcare assistance
ABC13 virtual job fair focuses on ways to land a job downtown
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News