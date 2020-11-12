ABC13's virtual job fair helps you find work and learn about apprenticeships

jobs hiring

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This week is National Apprenticeship Week and ABC13 is hosting a virtual job fair to educate people on those programs, and offering a way for people to get a job quickly.

On Thursday, ABC13 is partnering with Workforce Solutions to host a virtual job fair. It'll feature nearly 450 positions, with many employers looking to hire quickly.

If you're interested, look for the live video on ABC13's Facebook at 3 p.m. During the 30-minute event, Eyewitness News' Nick Natario will explain how to apply.

Some of the industries in Thursday's job fair include jobs in HVAC, restaurants, and manufacturing. To get a preview of the positions, visit the Workforce Solutions website.

ABC13 and Workforce Solutions will also concentrate on apprenticeships. This year is the sixth annual National Apprenticeship Week.

The programs offer people a way to avoid high tuition costs and make money while learning a new career, which can pay on average of up to $70,000 upon graduation. There are a variety of apprenticeship positions, including some in the construction, IT and various medical fields.

One of the programs is at the Houston Gulf Coast Building and Construction Trades Council. ABC13 will highlight the program on Live at Five and will explain how you can apply for apprenticeships.

