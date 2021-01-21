ABC13's 'Vaccine Rollout' special offers in-depth look at Houston's vaccination effort

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As President Joe Biden kicks off his national COVID-19 strategy to ramp up vaccinations and testing, ABC13 will air a "Vaccine Rollout" weekly special on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. to keep you up to date with the latest vaccine developments.Memorial Hermann is already looking ahead. In order to vaccinate 70 percent of the population, which would help Houston reach herd immunity, McCarthy says 50,000 people would need to be vaccinated a day. We're not there yet, but he said when we have the supply, Houston could pull that off."With public-private partnerships, with all the health systems pulling their weight, with the city of Houston, Harris County, all of our pharmacies, distribution to many of the clinics that are able to start taking vaccine - yeah, 50,000 is doable," said Dr. James McCarthy, executive vice president and chief physicians executive at Memorial Hermann.