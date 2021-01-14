ABC13's 'Vaccine Rollout' special offers in-depth look at Houston's vaccination effort

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The U.S. is entering the second month of the biggest vaccination drive in history with a major expansion of the campaign, opening football stadiums, major league ballparks, fairgrounds and convention centers.ABC13 will air a "Vaccine Rollout" weekly special on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. to keep you up to date with the latest vaccine developments.Experts say as much as 85% of the population will have to be inoculated to achieve "herd immunity" and vanquish the outbreak.