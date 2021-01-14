ABC13's 'Vaccine Rollout' special offers in-depth look at Houston's vaccination effort

READ ALSO: Track COVID-19 vaccine availability and progress across Houston
ABC13 will air a "Vaccine Rollout" weekly special on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. to keep you up to date with the latest vaccine developments.
You can watch the special live along with newscasts and in-depth reporting from ABC13 on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."
Experts say as much as 85% of the population will have to be inoculated to achieve "herd immunity" and vanquish the outbreak.
READ MORE: Gov. Abbott reassures Texans more COVID-19 vaccines are coming