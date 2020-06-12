ABC13 to host 'Race Relations and Our Communities of Faith' town hall

Pastor Remus Wright, The Fountain of Praise

Co-Pastor Mia Wright, The Fountain of Praise

Bishop James W.E. Dixon II, The Community of Faith

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, Galveston-Houston Archdiocese

Rabbi David Lyon, Congregation Beth Israel

Imam Tauqeer Shah, Islamic Society of Greater Houston

Rev. William Lawson, founding pastor, Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church

Pastor Steve Wells, South Main Baptist Church

Rev. Troy Treash, Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Harris County Sheriff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13, Houston's most-watched television station, presents a one-hour virtual town hall on Monday, June 15 (7-8 p.m. CDT), highlighting the role of our communities of faith in the national conversation on racism, social justice and police brutality.As the nation grapples with race relations following George Floyd's death, ABC13's Eyewitness News anchor Melanie Lawson is moderating an interfaith discussion on how religious leaders are addressing the crises of racial inequality and violence.The virtual town hall will air on Monday, June 15, at 7 p.m. CDT on ABC13.com, streaming on ABC13's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC13's app, and ABC13's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.