ABC13 to host 'Race Relations and Our Communities of Faith' town hall

As the nation grapples with race relations following George Floyd's death, ABC13's Eyewitness News anchor Melanie Lawson is moderating an interfaith discussion on how religious leaders are addressing the crises of racial inequality and violence.
Panelists for the town hall will include:
- Pastor Remus Wright, The Fountain of Praise
- Co-Pastor Mia Wright, The Fountain of Praise
- Bishop James W.E. Dixon II, The Community of Faith
- Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, Galveston-Houston Archdiocese
- Rabbi David Lyon, Congregation Beth Israel
- Imam Tauqeer Shah, Islamic Society of Greater Houston
- Rev. William Lawson, founding pastor, Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church
- Pastor Steve Wells, South Main Baptist Church
- Rev. Troy Treash, Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church
- Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Harris County Sheriff
The virtual town hall will air on Monday, June 15, at 7 p.m. CDT on ABC13.com, streaming on ABC13's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC13's app, and ABC13's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.
