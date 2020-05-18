ABC13 to host 'COVID-19 and the Asian Community' town hall

The town hall will be presented Thursday, May 21 at 7 p.m. CST on ABC13.com, the ABC13 news app, Facebook Live, YouTube, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.
Click here to submit questions for our town hall panelists
In observation of Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, ABC13 reporter Miya Shay will moderate a discussion highlighting the strain experienced by Asian-owned businesses, a marked increase in harassment and racism-related incidents against Asian people in Texas, and positive impacts the community is making in the fight against the coronavirus.
Panelists for the town hall include:
- Debbie Chen, Houston restaurateur and board member of OCA-Greater Houston, a civil rights organization advocating for the AAPI community
- Chloe Dao, fashion designer and television personality
- Paul Gor, Asian Chamber of Commerce Houston director of community services
- Mustafa Tameez, president and founder of Outreach Strategists
"Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Asian American community has been affected in a number of ways. Many Asian-owned businesses suffered early because of fears that COVID-19 began in Asia," Shay said. "We have seen an uptick of anti-Asian racism. At the same time, AAPIs are at the forefront of fighting this pandemic. Many are our doctors and nurses, while others have donated millions of dollars worth of (personal protective equipment)."
"At ABC13, we are committed to elevating a conversation about the diverse people, places and ideas that make Houston a great place to live, and that story cannot be told without acknowledging the accomplishments of our AAPI community," said Brandon De Hoyos, KTRK-TV's director of community engagement. "As Houston's News Leader, we want to have a frank discussion about the unique challenges that have emerged from this emergency, and what people in the Asian community need to know to keep their families safe."
About 5.3 percent of Texans identify as Asian, while 7 percent of Houstonians are in the AAPI community, according to the U.S. Census.
