Tony's Tex-Mex restaurant lending a hand to help other restaurants get people hired

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After participating in ABC13's virtual job fair, a restaurant is paying it forward by working with other owners to try and get more people hired.There's a reason the customers keep coming to Tony's Mexican Restaurant."I love our enchiladas," Tony's Mexican Restaurant support coordinator Alejandra Vega said. "We've had the same recipe for all of these years."It's a business built by owner Tony Vega."In the restaurant there could be 20 tables, but your dad makes it look like there's 40 or 50 of them because he just goes everywhere," Alejandra said.Vega's success wasn't only built by his food, but workers. Employees are treated like family and offered extra incentives. These are items that haven't gone away, even after he passed. The restaurant not only offers a paycheck, but provides a way for employees to learn English, or get their diploma."They pour their blood, sweat and tears," Alejandra said. "To help this restaurant run as smoothly as it does. So we, of course, would want to do anything to help them."A second chance was given to Mariana Alvarez through Workforce Solutions. Each week, we partner with the agency to host a virtual job fair. Hundreds have landed jobs because them."I sent around, I don't know, a lot of resumes," Alvarez recalled. "I'm back again. It was so sad, and it was frustrating to apply, and not to have a job."Now, you can get a job like Alvarez. Next Thursday, May 20, Tony's Tex-Mex is hosting an in-person job fair at its Katy location.From 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., 15 different area employers will be in the parking lot looking to hire and will do on the spot interviews.Some of the participating restaurants are: Willies Grill and Icehouse, Applebee's, Rudy's Barbecue, Taco Bueno, Orleans Seafood, Texas Roadhouse, Cracker Barrel, Ambriza, Panera Bread, Palace Social, Salata, MOD Pizza, Denny's, First Watch, Tony's Tex-Mex and Brio.