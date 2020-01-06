Alvin shopping center hub for one-of-a-kind meats and treats

The Stanton's Shopping Center has been serving the Alvin community since 1922. It's where shoppers can find just about anything inside one of its three stores. People can stock up on freshly cut meats or even buy new tools and gardening seeds.
The Stanton brothers, Neal, Paul and Allen, grew up working at the family-owned shopping center and continue to keep their family legacy alive.
"I think we all know that we will take care of business and take care of each other," said Neal, who runs the feed store. "The bottom line is, there is plenty of work to go around. We got plenty of stuff to do, so we don't really worry about if it is a brother-deal or not."
Arguably the most iconic part of the shopping center is the Stanton meat market, which is best known for its exotic beef. Fans of all-things-meat can find camel, kangaroo, elk among fajitas and deer sausage.
"We make homemade sausage," said the meat market's manager Allen, who is a 1983 graduate of Texas A&M University and a member of its meats and livestock judging teams, according to the market's website. "We keep working on our different products. We have everything you can think of."
This past year, Stanton's focused on perfecting its recipes for "extremely hot products."
The Stanton Shopping Center is located at 219 N. Taylor St. in Alvin.
