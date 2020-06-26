abc13 plus richmond rosenberg

Best places to social distance in Richmond & Rosenberg

All week long, ABC13+ is shining a light on positive stories from Richmond and Rosenberg. Both have options for a staycation if you're not comfortable traveling this summer.

Brazos Park in Rosenberg is an 11-acre oasis with picnic areas and free disc golf. They have covered picnic tables and benches with plenty of social distancing space.

Sunset Park in Rosenberg also has plenty of shaded tables and benches, with BBQ grills nearby. It also has a playground area plus walking and jogging trails for exercising out of the sun.

George Park in Richmond also has a playground for children and shaded areas with tables and benches to stay out of the hot sun. It's open daily from 6AM to midnight.
