First Lady Melania Trump cancels White House Easter Egg Roll

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The White House Easter Egg Roll this year has been canceled as a precaution concerning coronavirus, First Lady Melania Trump announced on Monday.

"The health and safety of all Americans must be the first priority, especially right now," said Melania. "I deeply regret this cancellation, but we need to make difficult decisions in the short-term to ensure a healthy country for the long-term. During this time, I encourage everyone to listen to state and local officials, and follow CDC guidelines in order to help protect the health and well-being of everyone."

The White House says it is working with the National Emergency Declaration.

