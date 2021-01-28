ABC13 hosting virtual job fair today featuring hundreds of green jobs amid Biden administration's focus on climate change

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- President Joe Biden is putting an emphasis on climate change and the future of green jobs. ABC13 has a way for you to get into the growing industry.
ABC13 is partnering with Workforce Solutions to host a virtual job fair. The 30-minute event will take place at 11:30 a.m. today on ABC13's website, mobile app and free streaming apps.
More than 200 positions are available in the solar and green industry. One of the companies is building a solar field in Guy, Texas, paying upwards of $18 an hour. The other is looking for thermal solar installers and technicians paying $15 an hour.
Both companies don't require any experience and will train candidates.
Texas is a leader in renewable energy. That's expected to grow under the Biden administration.
The job fair won't only focus on green jobs, however. More than 200 positions are open in other industries, including education, construction, and leisure and hospitality.
To participate this week and every week, look for the live stream in the video player above.
Workforce Solutions will have recruiters standing by during the event to receive resumes.
If you apply, you could receive an interview in days. To speed up the process, you can create a free profile on the state's workforce website.
If you want to preview the positions, follow this link, and look for the "As Seen on ABC13" section.
