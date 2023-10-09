Texas high school football 2023: North Shore, St. Thomas, Fulshear, Willis remain undefeated

ABC13 Sports Producer Joe Gleason runs down the Week 7 action in high school football as teams draw closer to the playoffs.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston area saw plenty of great high school football unfold as district games began heating up this season.

Check out recaps of the bigger games on ABC13's radar:

North Shore vs. Summer Creek : Both schools entered the game undefeated, but North Shore's Kaleb Bailey was the difference-maker by scoring a touchdown with a little over six minutes left to play, giving the Mustangs the lead for good. North Shore came out on top, 31-21.

: Both schools entered the game undefeated, but North Shore's Kaleb Bailey was the difference-maker by scoring a touchdown with a little over six minutes left to play, giving the Mustangs the lead for good. North Shore came out on top, 31-21. St. Thomas vs. San Antonio Central Catholic : St. Thomas, which is the No. 1-ranked private school in the state, improved to 6-0 on the season. Kansas State baseball-commit, Donte Lewis, threw a couple of touchdowns to Luke Edgecomb and added another on the ground. Vanderbilt-commit Johann Cardenas also had three rushing scores in the Eagles' win.

: St. Thomas, which is the No. 1-ranked private school in the state, improved to 6-0 on the season. Kansas State baseball-commit, Donte Lewis, threw a couple of touchdowns to Luke Edgecomb and added another on the ground. Vanderbilt-commit Johann Cardenas also had three rushing scores in the Eagles' win. St. John's vs. Episcopal : Episcopal suffered its first loss of the season in a real thriller. The Mavericks' Cole Allen ran for 276 yards and four touchdowns. The Knights scored with eight seconds to go but were stuffed on the potential game winning two-point conversion. The Mavs won, 33-32, giving head coach Kevin Veltri's squad a 2-0 record in the district.

: Episcopal suffered its first loss of the season in a real thriller. The Mavericks' Cole Allen ran for 276 yards and four touchdowns. The Knights scored with eight seconds to go but were stuffed on the potential game winning two-point conversion. The Mavs won, 33-32, giving head coach Kevin Veltri's squad a 2-0 record in the district. Fulshear vs. Friendswood : The Fulshear Chargers muscled their way past Friendswood much in the same way their head coach, Nick Codutti, showed off his arms in his sleeveless game attire. Fulshear improved to 5-0 after gaining more than 500 yards rushing. Davion Godley ran for 206 yards and three touchdowns, while teammate Patrick Broadway II added 173 yards and two scores.

: The Fulshear Chargers muscled their way past Friendswood much in the same way their head coach, Nick Codutti, showed off his arms in his sleeveless game attire. Fulshear improved to 5-0 after gaining more than 500 yards rushing. Davion Godley ran for 206 yards and three touchdowns, while teammate Patrick Broadway II added 173 yards and two scores. Willis vs. College Park : The Willis Wildkats are 7-0 on the season after a dominant 56-17 win. Jermaine Bishop Jr. opened the game with a 99-yard touchdown return. He also had seven receptions for 83 yards and a score, four tackles, four pass breakups, and an interception. Jermaine is just a sophomore.

: The Willis Wildkats are 7-0 on the season after a dominant 56-17 win. Jermaine Bishop Jr. opened the game with a 99-yard touchdown return. He also had seven receptions for 83 yards and a score, four tackles, four pass breakups, and an interception. Jermaine is just a sophomore. Westfield vs. Nimitz The Mustangs handed the Nimitz Cougars their first loss of the season and improved to 2-0 in the district. Rice-commit Taji Atkins ran for 193 yards and two touchdowns. Westfield faces Eisenhower next.

The Mustangs handed the Nimitz Cougars their first loss of the season and improved to 2-0 in the district. Rice-commit Taji Atkins ran for 193 yards and two touchdowns. Westfield faces Eisenhower next. Eisenhower vs. MacArthur : Ike's new head coach, Odell James, got gets his first-ever district win as his Eagles defeated MacArthur High School, which was where James played and made a name for himself as a quarterback.

: Ike's new head coach, Odell James, got gets his first-ever district win as his Eagles defeated MacArthur High School, which was where James played and made a name for himself as a quarterback. Dickinson vs. Clear Falls Head coach John Snelson's Dickinson Gators are winners of five straight games, including two in the district. You certainly can't spell Dickinson without a "d," and the team's defense - which boats JaMarcus Anderson, Kanye Armstrong, and Adolfo Cruz - held Clear Falls to just 125 total yards.

Head coach John Snelson's Dickinson Gators are winners of five straight games, including two in the district. You certainly can't spell Dickinson without a "d," and the team's defense - which boats JaMarcus Anderson, Kanye Armstrong, and Adolfo Cruz - held Clear Falls to just 125 total yards. Ridge Point vs. Fort Bend Elkins : The Ridge Point Panthers have also won five in a row as the Drummer brothers, who are also known as the "Twix Brothers," are a part of triplets that accounted for three scores. Wesley Drummer, also known as "Right Twix," ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Quincy Drummer, otherwise known as "Left Twix," added 39 yards and a score for the Panthers.

: The Ridge Point Panthers have also won five in a row as the Drummer brothers, who are also known as the "Twix Brothers," are a part of triplets that accounted for three scores. Wesley Drummer, also known as "Right Twix," ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Quincy Drummer, otherwise known as "Left Twix," added 39 yards and a score for the Panthers. Texas City vs. Fort Bend Marshall The Stingarees' Rickey Green provided the play of the game with a 95-yard pick-six late in their game. He also had a fumble recovery for Texas City (5-1).

Elsewhere, Worthing is tied with Yates at 3-0 atop district 4A-11, Division 1. The Colts next face North Forest, Furr, and Washington before the final game of the season against Yates that could decide the district championship.

