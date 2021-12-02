KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- 'Tis the season for bright and colorful holiday lights! But as you plan your Christmas decorations this year, there are some important tips to keep in mind to ensure a safe outdoor display.
We asked the pros at ABC Home & Commercial Services to share their do's and don'ts when it comes to safe holiday lighting.
"Calling a professional is so important," said Ben Johnson, COO of ABC Home and Commercial Services. "The proper amount of wattage per light, per strand, per bulb, it really does matter when you're doing these installations."
One of the most common mistakes people make is not taking proper safety precautions when it comes to heights.
"You want to make sure that you do hire a professional that can get on the roof and feels comfortable working up there and can do it in a safe manner," said Johnson.
You also want to be sure to use plastic light clips to secure your lights.
"Another issue is installing staples, which can sometimes short out the lights," said Johnson. "And overloading on the power side. Some of the older-style Christmas lights, they pull a lot of energy and so if you have something on the same breaker, like your appliances, you can overload that and you'll have constant breaker concerns."
While outdoor string lights come in many different styles and bulb shapes, it's important to choose quality, energy-efficient materials.
"The materials used are important and so you're going to want something that's going to last long, something that's going to be safe for the home, something that's not going to use a ton of power," said Johnson. "And so something that we've done in recent years as technology has gotten better is that we install LED lights that pull very little power."
For more on ABC Home & Commercial's holiday lighting services, or to request a free estimate, visit abchomeandcommercial.com.
Sponsored Content
Do's and Don'ts of Outdoor Holiday Lighting
Sponsored Content