pets

Owner leaves dog tied to fire hydrant along with note in Wisconsin

The dog, named "Baby Girl," was left with a bag filled with dog food, treats and toys.
EMBED <>More Videos

Dog left tied to fire hydrant along with note from owner

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- A dog was found abandoned and tied to a fire hydrant in Green Bay, prompting the Wisconsin Humane Society to remind everyone it will never turn away an animal in need.

A post from the WHS says the dog had a note with her explaining the owners could not take care of her anymore.

The dog, named "Baby Girl," was left with a bag filled with dog food, treats and toys.

Baby Girl is now being cared for at the WHS, and she's "doing great."

WHS Facebook post says in part:

"While we'll never let fees be a barrier and we welcome anonymous surrenders, we see that you did what you thought was best for your beloved pup and we are grateful for your compassion. Rest assured that she's safe, she's getting tons of attention from our team, and she's on track to find her next loving family very soon. We wish you all the best and hope that if you see this, you can rest a little easier knowing your Baby Girl has a bright future ahead."





The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswisconsinanimal rescuepetsanimalpet rescuenationaldoganimalsu.s. & worldpuppypet adoption
PETS
Guinness World Records: Texas dog crowned 'world's tallest living dog'
Pet duck helps find body of missing woman; granddaughter charged
City Council in League City considering allowing pigs as pets
21-year-old chihuahua is the oldest living dog in the world
TOP STORIES
14-year-old shot while being robbed of his shoes, HPD says
2 students' bodies found in The Woodlands, authorities say
Heat Advisory issued for Saturday
Small plane with 4 on board goes down and plows into backyard
Beat the heat at these cooling centers in Fort Bend County
Planned Houston freeway closure isn't just for this weekend
GOP operative told U.S. Attorney of plan to 'arrest' AC repairman
Show More
Tesla covers travel costs for workers seeking abortions
Pearland man arrested for $1.2M nationwide telemarketing scheme
Pasadena police accused of brutality during child's birthday party
'Hell, it's a mess,' says TX sheriff after finding dozens of migrants
Former Houston-area HS football star shot and killed in Dallas
More TOP STORIES News