Suspects wanted after 99-cent store robbery was caught on camera

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for three suspects they said robbed a 99-cent store and assaulted an employee with pepper spray.The robbery happened back in October at a location off of Belaire Road in Houston.Police said a woman was attempting to check out, when she decided she didn't want a few items. When the cashier asked for the items back, the woman refused.Shortly after that, the man who was with the woman threw a bottle of hand sanitizer at the cashier, according to the police.The manager of the store was seen trying to intervene when police said he was then pepper sprayed by someone in the group.Police are looking for all three suspects.