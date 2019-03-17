90-year-old grandmother pulls gun on neighbors over leaves

A fight over leaves in a yard led to a 90-year old Tennessee grandmother pulling out a gun.Police say Bessie Bowen even aimed the gun at neighbors and threatened to shoot."I never knew her to do nothing like that, though. I was kind of shocked...I hope they don't send that lady to jail. She's an old lady. Just serious about her yard," said a neighbor.The feud apparently has been going on since last June.The victim even got an order of protection against Bowen.Bowen is charged with aggravated assault and violation of an order of protection.