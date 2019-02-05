A 90-year-old man is accused of improperly touching a child one-tenth of his age.Sebastian Ramos Solis has been charged with indecency with a child. He is accused of touching a girl at the church they both attend.Investigators say a church member at the Soldiers of the Cross of Christ Church in Pasadena recorded a video of the suspect touching the girl under a table at church. That parishioner gave the video to the pastor, who then informed the child's father. The parent then went to police.Court documents indicate the video shows the defendant sitting at a table, grabbing the buttocks of the girl, who was wearing a dress. Court records also show he allegedly moved his hands along her thigh and approached her crotch area.The investigation, which began in November showed the defendant allegedly touched the girl at least 10 times, all taking place at the church on Austin Street.Solis turned himself in this week. He is currently being held on a $10,000 bond. If he posts bond, he will have a protective order in place, and cannot contact the victim.