89-year-old beaten unconscious and robbed during afternoon walk in SE Houston

The graphic beating was caught on video and may be hard to watch.
Around 3:42 p.m. on June 5 the man was returning from a walk. He made it to his driveway in the 7300 block of Fauna Street, when he says a man, who he's seen in the neighborhood before, approached him.
The suspect began to make small talk with the victim and led him to the side of his house.
"This is a robbery," 89-year old victim Gilevalto Herrera said. "That's the only thing he said to me."
He demanded that the victim give him his wallet, but when the man resisted, the suspect threw him to the ground and punched him.
FULL VIDEO: Elderly man beat unconscious outside home in Houston's south side
At one point in the video, the suspect put his knee on the victim's face as he smashed it into the ground numerous times.
"If it would have been face to face, there would have been a different outcome but I'm 90-years old," Herrera said.
When the 89-year-old man passed out, the suspect reached into his pockets and stole his wallet. Herrera said he had about $100 inside.
Now, the elderly man said he is scared to go on walks.
"I'm a little afraid," Herrera said. "Now I feel like I need to go buy myself a gun."
Houston police are now looking for the suspect who is described as a Hispanic male between the ages of 30-35. He may hang out in the area of Villa and Fauna.
Robbery detectives for HPD are calling the case unique. They said they have received many calls from people saying they are going to find the suspect themselves.
"A lot of times we depend on Crime Stoppers to solve these robberies, because it comes with along with a reward," Det. Jeff Brieden said. "In this case I don't think people so much care about that reward as much as making sure that guy gets taken into custody at whatever cost."
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for any information leading to charges or an arrest.
You can report information anonymously by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting tips online.
