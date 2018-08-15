84-year-old man shot in drive-by while out for walk in Baytown

A man was shot during his morning walk in Baytown.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
Baytown police are looking for the person who opened fire on an 84-year-old man as he was out on a morning walk.

Officials say the victim was walking with another man in his 70s around 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 9600 block of Pinehurst.

According to witnesses, a light-colored sedan drove by and someone on the passenger side fired at least one shot.

A bullet hit the 84-year-old in the back. He was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital by Life Flight. He's in surgery. There's no word yet on his condition.

The man he was with went to a neighbor's house to ask for help.

Police are looking for the vehicle involved in the shooting.

There's no word yet if the shooting was random or targeted.

