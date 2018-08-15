Baytown police are looking for the person who opened fire on an 84-year-old man as he was out on a morning walk.Officials say the victim was walking with another man in his 70s around 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 9600 block of Pinehurst.According to witnesses, a light-colored sedan drove by and someone on the passenger side fired at least one shot.A bullet hit the 84-year-old in the back. He was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital by Life Flight. He's in surgery. There's no word yet on his condition.The man he was with went to a neighbor's house to ask for help.Police are looking for the vehicle involved in the shooting.There's no word yet if the shooting was random or targeted.