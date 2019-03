NEEDVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston SPCA and Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said to have rescued 76 dogs and puppies on Thursday from a feces-filled property.A spokesperson with the Houston SPCA says there were at least 46 puppies among the rescued, some who are still nursing. Houston SPCA says some of the dogs found were also pregnant.Officials say the property was found to have urine and feces scattered all around, and the animals were all kept in wire cages, which can cause injuries to their paws.The Houston SPCA said they will be providing examinations and treatments and will be giving extra care to the expecting moms. They are also taking donations to help care for the rescued dogs.