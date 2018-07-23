74-year-old man shot after suspects open fire outside store in northeast Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

2 people shot at block party in NE Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police say a 74-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting late Sunday night in northeast Houston.

Authorities say the victim, Henry Johns Jr., was walking home from Liberty Food Market on 3801 Liberty Road around 10:10 p.m. when he was shot.

According to investigators, suspects fired shots from inside a vehicle traveling eastbound near the market. Two other people were seen in front of the store shooting at the vehicle as it passed by.

Johns, Jr. was taken to the hospital.

There is no motive for the shooting.

Earlier, police reported that a man and a woman were shot after a fight broke out at a block party on Liberty Road.

There's no word yet on whether the scenes are connected.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man shotwoman shotshootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Officials give update on fatal San Marcos fire
PHOTOS: Suspect and Houston doctor just before shooting
S. Loop to be closed through noon due to construction delay
Photo shows family together before deadly duck boat accident
Woman finds boyfriend shot to death in driveway in NE Houston
2 victims and gunman dead in Toronto shooting | 14 injured
'I feel great' Deshaun Watson a full-go for training camp
Watt shows he's ready for football season with Hulk-like picture
Show More
One Minute Weather: Record Heat Monday
Ritz Cracker recall: Some products pose salmonella concerns
5 easy ways to make cash on the side without leaving home
Inspector warned duck boat company of design flaws
Four-day work week a 'resounding success' in trial
More News