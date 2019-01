The Texas City Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing child with autism.Xavion Young, 7, was reported missing from the Costa Mariposa Apartment complex in the 7500 block of Medical Center Drive.Police say Young was last seen at approximately 12:15 p.m. Sunday.Officers are currently searching the area. If anyone has seen Young, they are urged to contact the Texas City Police Department at (409) 643-5730.