Police say a boy was injured during a verbal altercation between a tire shop employee and the victim's father in southwest Houston.The incident happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Loop West.Investigators said the 7-year-old was hit by shrapnel or shattered glass, injuring the boy's arm.His father rushed him to Texas Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Houston police are questioning the employee, who is claiming self defense.