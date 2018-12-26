Boy hit by shrapnel after tire shop employee blasts bullets during fight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a boy was injured during a verbal altercation between a tire shop employee and the victim's father in southwest Houston.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Loop West.

Investigators said the 7-year-old was hit by shrapnel or shattered glass, injuring the boy's arm.

His father rushed him to Texas Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Houston police are questioning the employee, who is claiming self defense.
