7 injured after gun misfires at north Harris County flea market, one man detained

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigation is underway after a shooting occurred on Sunday night at the Sabadomingo flea market at 8712 Airline in north Houston.

The facility was being used as a dance hall that was filled with families and small children before the incident unfolded.

One party-goer was struck directly in the leg, but police say the bullet went straight through.

That bullet is believed to have ricocheted, leaving six others struck by its debris.

All of the victims went to the emergency room as a precaution.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that weapons are prohibited inside the dance hall, as it is typically a family-friendly event.


The man who had the gun told deputies he had it in his pocket before it slipped, causing the misfire.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonflea marketaccidental shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scattered rain Monday with a light freeze at the end of the week
Mother gets cake from mom whose son passed away 8 years ago
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
6-year-old abandoned burn victim gets medical treatment in Houston
Digital Deal of the Day
Vehicle crashes through fence, lands in pond in NW Houston
Boy leaves puppy at shelter to protect it from abusive father
Show More
Fans heckling Astros at spring opener get signs confiscated
Travis Scott's Rice Village pop-up store 'Space Village' is back
The gender reveal that couldn't get any more Texas
Pit bull viciously attacks dog walker, two police officers
Ninfa's unveils mural of H-Town celebs like Beyonce, JJ Watt
More TOP STORIES News