No Free Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven donates 1M meals, offers app deals

There will be no free Slurpees on 7-Eleven Day this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the convenience store is still celebrating its birthday in different ways.
First, it's true that the chain is canceling the free Slurpee celebration around 7-Eleven Day on July 11. The company says it wants to keep customers and workers safe and the promotion usually draws big crowds to its stores.
Instead, 7-Eleven will mark its birthday this year by donating 1-million meals to Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country.
"Gathering nine million of our closest friends in stores on one day just didn't feel right, but I am heartened that we now have the opportunity to help the communities and neighborhoods that have been the lifeline of our business since 1927," 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt said in a blog post on the company's website.
However, 7-Eleven customers can still get their hands on a free Slurpee in July. On July 1, 7Rewards loyalty app members will receive one free medium Slurpee coupon in their account. The offer is redeemable the entire month of July.
"For nearly two decades, July 11th has been the busiest day of the year for 7 Eleven stores as millions of customers visit us to kick off summer with their favorite frozen drink," said Jarratt. "But this year, we have to make changes for the greater good. I hope you'll join us for the in-person party next year."
Those skipping the stores, can use the 7NOW delivery app and receive a free Slurpee with their order.
7-Eleven says it has made changes to store procedures including encouraging employees to wear masks and gloves. Customers now have access to disposable gloves, tissues and sanitizer stations while shopping in stores.
