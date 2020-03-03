checkthisout

Check This Out Houston: Previous episodes

Watch Segments From Our September 5 Show!
Gallery Furniture

Check This Out: Gallery Furniture
Watch Gallery Furniture on Check This Out!

Mask Up
Check This Out: Mask Up Houston
Watch the Mask Up program on Check This Out Houston

Houston Symphony
Check This Out: Houston Symphony
Watch The Houston Symphony on Check This Out!

Innovative Lasers of Housto
Check This Out: Innovative Lasers
Watch Innovative Lasers of Houston on Check This Out!

Goodwill Houston
Check This Out: Goodwill Houston
Watch Goodwill Houston on Check This Out!

Timeshare Termination Team
Check This Out: Timeshare Termination Team
Watch Timeshare Termination Team on Check This Out!

Planet Ford
Check This Out: Planet Ford
Watch Planet Ford on Check This Out!


Watch Segments from Our August 1st Show!
GOYA Foods
Watch GOYA on Check This Out, Houston
Watch Check This Out: GOYA - August 8, 2020

CCA Star Fishing Tournament
Watch CCA Star Fishing Tournament on Check This Out Houston
Watch Check This Out: CCA Star Fishing Tournament - August 8, 2020

Moody Gardens
Watch Moody Gardens of Check This Out, Houston
Watch Check This Out: Moody Garden - August 8, 2020

San Jacinto College
Watch San Jacinto College on Check This Out, Houston
Watch Check This Out: San Jacinto College - August 8, 2020

HUB Auto Group
Watch HUB Auto Group on Check This Out, Houston
Watch Check This Out: HUB Auto Group - August 8, 2020

Innovative Lasers
Watch Innovative Lasers on Check This Out Houston
Watch Check This Out: Innovative Lasers of Houston - August 8, 2020


Watch Segments from our July 4 Show!
Moody Gardens
Watch Moody Gardens on Check This Out, Houton! (7/4/20)
Watch Check This Out: Moody Gardens - July 4, 2020

Houston Community College
Watch HCC on Check This Out, Houton! (7/4/20)
WATCH Check This Out: Houston Community College - July 4, 2020

John Moore
Watch John Moore on Check This Out, Houton! (7/4/20)
Watch Check This Out: John Moore - July 4, 2020

Exclusive Furniture
Watch Check This Out Houston with Exclusive Furniture (7/4/20)
Watch Check This Out: Exclusive Furniture - July 4, 2020

Cynch
Watch Cynch on Check This Out, Houston (7/4/20)
Watch Check This Out: Cynch - July 4, 2020

Chair King
Watch Chair King on Check This Out, Houston (7/4/20)
Watch Check This Out: Chair King - July 4, 2020

Innovative Lasers of Houston
Watch Innovative Lasers on Check This Out Hounston (7/4/20)
Watch Check This Out: Innovative Lasers - July 4, 2020


Watch Segments from Our June 13 Show!

Moody Gardens
Check This Out Houston with Moody Gardens
Check This Out Houston June 2020: Moody Gardens

Chevron Houston Marathon
Check This Out Houston with Chevron Houston Marathon
Check This Out Houston June 2020: Chevron Houston Marathon

Cynch
Check This Out Houston with Cynch
Check This Out Houston June 2020: Cynch

Raising Cane's
Check This Out Houston with Raising Cane's
Check This Out Houston June 2020: Raising Cane's

Texas Mattress Makers
Check This Out Houston with Texas Mattress Makers
Check This Out Houston June 2020: Texas Mattress Makers

Innovative Lasers
Watch Check This Out Houston with Innovative Lasers
Check This Out Houston June 2020: Innovative Lasers

Gen Pro
Check This Out Houston with GenPro
Check This Out Houston June 2020: GenPro


Watch Segments From Our March 7 Show!
Moody Gardens
Check This Out: Moody Gardens
Watch Moody Gardens on the March Edition of Check This Out Houston.


Cirque Du Soleil, Alegria
Check This Out: Cirque Du Soleil, Alegria
Watch Cirque Du Soleil on the March Edition of Check This Out Houston.


American Risk Insurance
Check This Out: ARI
Watch American Risk Insurance on the March Edition of Check This Out Houston.


Superior Window Company
Check This Out: Superior Window Company
Watch Superior Window Company on the March Edition of Check This Out Houston.



GOYA Foods
Check This Out: GOYA
Watch GOYA on the March Edition of Check This Out Houston.


BARC
Check This Out: BARC
Watch BARC on the March Edition of Check This Out Houston.


Innovative Lasers of Houston
Check This Out: Innovative Lasers
Watch Innovative Lasers of Houstonon the March Edition of Check This Out Houston.


WATCH SEGMENTS FROM OUR FEB. SHOW
Moore Supply Co.
Check This Out: Moore Supply Co. - Feb 15, 2020
Check This Out: Moore Supply Co. Feb 15

Shower Doors of Houston
Check This Out: Shower Doors of Houston - Feb 15, 2020
Check This Out: Shower Doors of Houston, Feb 15

ABC Home & Commercial Services
Check This Out: ABC Home & Commercial Services - Feb 15, 2020
Check This Out: ABC Home & Commercial, Feb 15

Abacus Plumbing
Check This Out: Abacus Plumbing - Feb 15, 2020
Check This Out: Abacus Plumbing, Feb 15

Rorick Health & Sexual Wellness Institute
Check This Out: Rorick Health & Sexual Wellness Institute - Feb 15, 2020
Check This Out: Rorick Health & Sexual Wellness Institute, Feb 15

Innovative Lasers of Houston
Check This Out: Innovative Lasers - Feb 15, 2020
Check This Out: Innovative Lasers of Houston, Feb 15

HUB Auto Group
Check This Out: HUB Auto Group - Feb 15, 2020
Check This Out: HUB Auto Group, Feb 15


WATCH SEGMENTS FROM OUR DEC. 7 SHOW!
Moody Gardens
Check This Out: Moody Gardens
CheckThis Out, Dec. 7, 2019 - Moody Gardens


Alley Theatre
Check This Out: Alley Theatre
CheckThis Out, Dec. 7, 2019 - Alley Theatre


MFAH
Check This Out: MFAH
CheckThis Out, Dec. 7, 2019 - MFAH


Innovative Lasers of Houston
Check This Out: Innovative Lasers
CheckThis Out, Dec. 7, 2019 - Innovative Lasers


Katy Furniture
Check This Out - Katy Furniture
CheckThis Out, Dec. 7, 2019 - Katy Furniture


Village Green
Check This Out Houston: Village Green
CheckThis Out, Dec. 7, 2019 - Village Green


SEE SEGMENTS FROM OUR NOVEMBER 16 SHOW

Holiday Lights
Holiday Lights
Check This Out, November 16 - Holiday Lights

Rockport-Fulton
Rockport-Fulton
Check This Out, November 16 - Rockport-Fulton

Katy Furniture
Katy Furniture
Check This Out, November 16 - Katy Furniture

Disney Plus
Disney Plus
Check This Out, November 16 - Disney Plus

Innovative Lasers
Innovative Lasers
Check This Out, November 16 - Innovative Lasers


See Segments From Our October 12 Episode
The Houston Open
Check This Out, Houston: Houston Open
Check This Out, Oct. 12: The Houston Open


Innovative Lasers of Houston
Check This Out Houston: Innovative Lasers
Check This Out, Oct. 12: Innovative Lasers


Hess Houston Corporate Run 5k
Check This Out Houston: Hess Houston Corporate Run 5k
Check This Out, Oct. 12: Hess Houston Corporate Run 5k


Virtual ERs
VirtualERs
Check This Out, Oct. 12: Virtual ERs


SEE SEGMENTS FROM OUR AUGUST 17 SHOW
Houston Physicians' Hospital
Check This Out: Houston Physicians' Hospital
See what Houston Physician's Hospital has to offer on Check This Out Houston.

Anthony Vince Nail Spa
Check This Out: Anthony Vince Nail Spa
See what Anthony Vince has to offer on Check This Out Houston.

Innovative Lasers
Check This Out: Innovative Lasers
See what Innovative Lasers has to offer on Check This Out Houston.


Smoothie King
Check This Out: Smoothie King
See what Smoothie King has to offer on Check This Out Houston.

Adventure Kids

Check This Out: Adventure Kids
See what Adventure Kids has to offer on Check This Out Houston.


Flood Safe USA
Check This Out: Flood Safe USA
See what Flood Safe USA has to offer on Check This Out Houston.


SEE SEGMENTS FROM OUR JUNE 1 SHOW
Moody Gradens
Check This Out, June 1 - Moody Gardens
See what Moody Gardnes has to offer this summer on Check This Out Houston.

WayBuy
Check This Out, June 1 - WayBuy
See what WayBuy has to offer this summer on Check This Out Houston.

Chevron Houston Marathon
Check This Out, June 1 -Chevron Houston Marathon
See what's new with the Chevron Houston Marathon this season Check This Out Houston.

Miller Outdoor Theatre
Check This Out, Jun 1 - Miller Outdoor Theatre
See what's new at Miller Outdoor Theatre this season Check This Out Houston.

Innovative Lasers of Houston
Check This Out, Jun 1 - Innovative Lasers
See what' Innovative Lasers has to offer this summer Check This Out Houston.


SEE SEGMENTS FROM OUR MAY 4 SHOW:
Kelsey Care Advantage
Check This Out Houston - Kelsey Care Advantage
See what Kelsey Care Advantage has to offer on Check This Out Houston.

Adventure Kids Playcare
Check This Out - Adventure Kids Playcare
See what Adventure Kids Playcare has to offer on Check This Out Houston.

Moody Gardens
Check This Out - Moody Gardens
See what Moody Gardens has to offer on Check This Out Houston.

Innovative Lasers of Houston
Check This Out - Innovative Lasers
See what Innovative Lasers of Houston has to offer on Check This Out Houston.

Houston Physicians' Hospital
Check This Out - Houston Physicians' Hospital
See what Houston Physicians' Hospital has to offer on Check This Out Houston.

Village Green
Check This Out - Village Green
See what Village Green has to offer on Check This Out Houston.


SEE SEGMENTS FROM OUR APRIL 6 EPISODE
YMCA Camp Cullen
Check This Out: YMCA Camp Cullen
Check This Out, Apr 6, 2019 - YMCA Camp Cullen

TM Hair
TM HAIR
Check This Out, Apr 6, 2019 - TM Hair

Walk With Me
Walk With Me
Check This Out, Apr 6, 2019 - Walk With Me

Innovative Lasers
Innovative Lasers of Houston
Check This Out, Apr 6, 2019 - Innovative Lasers of Houston

Palais Royal
Palais Royal
Check This Out, Apr 6, 2019 - Palais Royal

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
MFAH
Check This Out, Apr 6, 2019 - MFAH


Watch Segments From Out March 2 Show
Check This Out: YMCA Camp Cullen
Check This Out, Apr 6, 2019 - YMCA Camp Cullen

Check This Out: Theatre Under The Stars
Check This Out, Mar 2 2019 - Theatre Under The Stars

Check This Out: Innovative Lasers of Houston
Check This Out, Mar 2 2019 - Innovative Lasers of Houston

Check This Out: Moody Gardens 2
Check This Out, Mar 2 2019 - Moody Gardens 2


SEE SEGMENTS FROM OUR FEB 2 SHOW
GOYA
Check This Out - Goya
Check This Out, Feb 2 2019 - Goya

Offerpad
Check This Out - Offerpad
Check This Out, Feb 2 2019 - Offerpad

Squeezed
Check This Out - Squeezed
Check This Out, Feb 2 2019 - Squeezed

Innovative Lasers
Check This Out - Innovative Lasers
Check This Out, Feb 2 2019 - Innovative Lasers


See Segments from Our December 8 Show!

Moody Gardens
Check This Out
Check This Out, Dec 8 2018 - Moody Gardens

Alley Theatre
Check this Out
Check This Out, Dec 8 2018 - Alley Theatre

Palais Royal
Check This Out - Palais Royal
Check This Out, Dec 8 2018 - Palais Royal

Katy Furniture
Check This Out - Katy Furniture
Check This Out, Dec 8 2018 - Katy Furniture

Innovative Lasers
Check This Out - Innovative Lasers of Houston
Check This Out, Dec 8 2018 - Innovative Lasers of Houston


SEE OLDER SEGMENTS FROM CHECK THIS OUT
