Check This Out Houston: Previous episodes

Gallery Furniture
Mask Up
Houston Symphony
Innovative Lasers of Housto
Goodwill Houston
Timeshare Termination Team
Planet Ford
Watch Segments from Our August 1st Show!
GOYA Foods
CCA Star Fishing Tournament
Moody Gardens
San Jacinto College
HUB Auto Group
Innovative Lasers
Watch Segments from our July 4 Show!
Moody Gardens
Houston Community College
John Moore
Exclusive Furniture
Cynch
Chair King
Innovative Lasers of Houston
Watch Segments from Our June 13 Show!
Moody Gardens
Chevron Houston Marathon
Cynch
Raising Cane's
Texas Mattress Makers
Innovative Lasers
Gen Pro
Watch Segments From Our March 7 Show!
Moody Gardens
Cirque Du Soleil, Alegria
American Risk Insurance
Superior Window Company
GOYA Foods
BARC
Innovative Lasers of Houston
WATCH SEGMENTS FROM OUR FEB. SHOW
Moore Supply Co.
Shower Doors of Houston
ABC Home & Commercial Services
Abacus Plumbing
Rorick Health & Sexual Wellness Institute
Innovative Lasers of Houston
HUB Auto Group
WATCH SEGMENTS FROM OUR DEC. 7 SHOW!
Moody Gardens
Alley Theatre
MFAH
Innovative Lasers of Houston
Katy Furniture
Village Green
SEE SEGMENTS FROM OUR NOVEMBER 16 SHOW
Holiday Lights
Rockport-Fulton
Katy Furniture
Disney Plus
Innovative Lasers
See Segments From Our October 12 Episode
The Houston Open
Innovative Lasers of Houston
Hess Houston Corporate Run 5k
Virtual ERs
SEE SEGMENTS FROM OUR AUGUST 17 SHOW
Houston Physicians' Hospital
Anthony Vince Nail Spa
Innovative Lasers
Smoothie King
Adventure Kids
Flood Safe USA
SEE SEGMENTS FROM OUR JUNE 1 SHOW
Moody Gradens
WayBuy
Chevron Houston Marathon
Miller Outdoor Theatre
Innovative Lasers of Houston
SEE SEGMENTS FROM OUR MAY 4 SHOW:
Kelsey Care Advantage
Adventure Kids Playcare
Moody Gardens
Innovative Lasers of Houston
Houston Physicians' Hospital
Village Green
SEE SEGMENTS FROM OUR APRIL 6 EPISODE
YMCA Camp Cullen
TM Hair
Walk With Me
Innovative Lasers
Palais Royal
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Watch Segments From Out March 2 Show
SEE SEGMENTS FROM OUR FEB 2 SHOW
GOYA
Offerpad
Squeezed
Innovative Lasers
See Segments from Our December 8 Show!
Moody Gardens
Alley Theatre
Palais Royal
Katy Furniture
Innovative Lasers
SEE OLDER SEGMENTS FROM CHECK THIS OUT