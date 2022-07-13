drowning

Hitchcock police investigating drowning of 5-year-old with autism

HITCHCOCK, Texas (KTRK) -- A 5-year-old girl with autism has died after drowning in what police are calling a tragic accident in Hitchcock.

It happened Tuesday at about 4:30 p.m. after the little girl allegedly wandered out of the family's home in the 6800 block of West Bayou Road, according to Hitchcock Police Chief Wilmon Smith.

Police said the girl was home alone with her father, while the mother was at work. At some point the father went to another room, and when he came back the little girl was gone.

The father then found her floating facedown in the home's in-ground pool.

Officers who arrived at the scene performed CPR on the child. They rushed her by ambulance to HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland Center Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

While the drowning appears to be an accident, Hitchcock police are investigating.

Smith said he could not yet confirm if the pool had a safety fence around it to prevent the child from gaining access.
