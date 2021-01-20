Houston police searching for killer of 5-year-old, who was on playground before attack

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police and a 5-year-old boy's family are asking for the public's help to capture his killer.

Authorities say that around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, David Niwamanya was playing on the playground in the 6100 block of Glenmont.

David struggled to make it back to his home, and once he did, he was helped inside, where he fell unconscious.

The child was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

His death was due to inflicted trauma, officials say.

David's family is asking for the community's help to find whoever is responsible for his murder.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.

You can report information by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), going online to the Crime Stoppers website or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

