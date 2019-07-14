4 teens shot at apartment complex in southeast Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say four teens were shot in an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

According to authorities, four men got into a shootout inside an apartment complex on Royal Palms near Griggs around 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

"The males come in through a pedestrian gate on the fence and started firing," said Larry Crowson with HPD. "We are not sure if they were firing at the apartments or one of the people out in the court yard. We just don't know at this point."



Police say all the victims were outside in a common area when the shooting started.

According to police, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old girl were grazed by bullets, and 18-year-old Dyki Keller was also hit. They were all taken to the hospital.

A third 16-year-old girl who had serious injuries was also taken to the hospital.

Police say several apartments have bullet holes and it's possible others were injured and taken away in private cars to be checked out.

All of the suspects are on the loose, but there are no descriptions available.



The shooting comes as the city of Houston is debating its curfew ordinance. Currently, those under 17 are not supposed to be out past 11 p.m. on weeknights. Some say the law needs to be relaxed.

