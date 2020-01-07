4 Klein Forest HS students injured after fireworks blast in cafeteria

Update 6: All Klein Forest students have been released. Students may be picked up on the Bammel North Houston side of the road. Student vehicles will not be released out of the parking lot until a later time to ensure the safety of all students and staff. — Klein ISD (@KleinISD) January 7, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four students are recovering after officials say they were injured during a fireworks blast at Klein Forest High School.Authorities were called to the campus for a possible explosion around 1 p.m.Klein Forest officials told ABC13 a firework exploded in the cafeteria, which prompted an immediate evacuation.Officials say the four students were injured during the chaos of everyone trying to run out of the cafeteria, but not from the fireworks.All students have been released for the day and after school activities have been cancelled.