4 Klein Forest HS students injured after fireworks blast in cafeteria

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four students are recovering after officials say they were injured during a fireworks blast at Klein Forest High School.

Authorities were called to the campus for a possible explosion around 1 p.m.



Klein Forest officials told ABC13 a firework exploded in the cafeteria, which prompted an immediate evacuation.

Officials say the four students were injured during the chaos of everyone trying to run out of the cafeteria, but not from the fireworks.

WATCH: Officials say four students injured after fireworks blast

EMBED More News Videos

Officials give update on fireworks blast at Klein Forest HS



All students have been released for the day and after school activities have been cancelled.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonexplosionhigh schoolklein isd
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver in deadly crash had blood alcohol level at .42: Officials
Father robbed by masked gunmen in his garage
Fort Bend County home destroyed by fire, woman claims assault
Feeling down? This popular Alvin food spot has the cure
New ice cream shop brings boozy treats to the Heights
24 charged with deliberately setting fires in Australia
Gun shop owner exchanges fire with burglary suspects
Show More
Construction on Ship Channel Bridge halted due to design flaw
Houston lands on list of top places to travel in 2020
Carlos Correa experiences Puerto Rico earthquakes firsthand
6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico, at least 1 dead
New 'Bachelor' Pilot Pete says new season has fun, turbulence
More TOP STORIES News