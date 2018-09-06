Cincinnati bank shooting: 4 dead, including gunman; suspect was 'actively shooting innocent victims'

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say three people are dead and two others were injured in a shooting in Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI, Ohio --
Police say four people are dead, including the gunman, in a downtown Cincinnati bank shooting.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the shooter opened fire early Thursday morning at the loading dock of the Fifth Third Bank building.


Isaac said the gunman then entered the bank's lobby where three to four officers exchanged gunfire with the shooter. It's unclear if the gunman shot himself or was shot by officers.

One of the victims died at the scene.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said the gunman was "actively shooting innocent victims" and that it was a "horrific" scene.

Two other people were shot. No officers were injured.

Authorities say they did recover a weapon. They're now working to evacuate the rest of the people who are still in the bank building.

RAW VIDEO: Police respond to active shooting incident in downtown Cincinnati

EMBED More News Videos

Police say four people are dead, including the gunman, in a downtown Cincinnati bank shooting.

EMBED More News Videos

Raw video of the scene where four people were killed, including the alleged gunman, during a bank shooting in downtown Cincinnati

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldshootingbankOhio
Top Stories
Carjacking victim uses app to help police track down suspect
SEARCH WARRANT: BMW seized from GoFundMe couple's home
Ford recalls 2M pickup trucks; seat belts can cause fires
Woman's windshield pierced by flying metal pole on I-45
Rocks, debris and metal: Dodging hazards on Houston roads
Woman mauled to death by recently adopted pit bull
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan drowned after drinking
Truck overturns, spills sand on US-59 feeder
Show More
Bull loose in NW Harris County sends deputies scrambling
Store owner to stop selling Nike over Colin Kaepernick ad
Astros honor college baseball player who died rescuing brother
Woman pistol-whipped while walking dog in W. Houston
WEEKEND GRIDLOCK: Crews to close 288 to tear down old ramps
More News