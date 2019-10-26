3-year-old saves grandmother's life after violent fall

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Galveston grandmother is calling her 3-year-old granddaughter a hero.

Veronica Mitchell collapsed in her Galveston apartment, and struck her head on the floor.

"When I woke up I was in the back of the EMS and my daughter saying, 'Mom, what happened,'" Mitchell said.

Jaliyah Franklin is luckily what happened.

Sitting next to her grandmother, the pre-K student remembers what she did next. "I ran down to the neighbor's house and I ran down the steps."

From there, she knocked loudly on a neighbor's door, who called 911.

"By the time I arrived, paramedics were there, my mom was in the back," Mitchell's daughter Amber Hall said, "and everybody was talking about how they saved my mom."

Mitchell was hospitalized for her head injury, which required a dozen stitches.

It is believed she had a seizure that could be related to brain surgery she had several years ago.

Jaliyah is still dealing with seeing her grandmother on the floor and bleeding.

She thought her grandmother had died in front of her. For a toddler, it was frightening.

But Veronica Mitchell thinks of what might have happened had not her granddaughter been there.

"You saved grandma's life," Mitchell said.

