3 women accused of installing ATM skimmer at Buc-ee's in League City

DO YOU KNOW THESE WOMEN? They're wanted in an alleged scheme to steal from Buc-ee's customers in League City.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Three women are wanted by police after they allegedly targeted Buc-ee's customers in League City with a credit card skimmer.

The League City Police Department said a surveillance camera captured images of three suspects who are accused of installing a skimmer on an ATM at the gas station.

Officials say this appears to be an isolated incident, and the device was seized before any customers were able to use the ATM.

If you recognize these women, you are urged to call League City police at 281-332-2566.

Police show you exactly how to spot hidden ATM skimmers
Freeport police warn about ATM skimmers.

