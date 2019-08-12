3-week-old baby abducted in Austin in grave danger: police

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Austin police need your help finding a 3-week-old baby they believe is in grave danger.

Investigators say Elijah Phillips was abducted Monday afternoon.

The baby is believed to be with three adults in a gold 2007 Pontiac Torrent with Texas license plate KNN-7632.

Police are also looking for Brittany Smith, 30; Brandy Galbert, 41; and Carl Hayden, 37.

Smith is described as a black female, standing at 5'2", 220 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her left arm.

Galbert is a black female, 5'6", 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Hayden is black male standing at 5'10", 125 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen the suspects or the baby, you are urged to call Austin Police at 512-974-5017.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
austintexas newsbabykidnapabduction
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for masked man who caused panic at Memorial City Mall
Woman files lawsuit against faith-based health share ministry
Attorney calls for body cam footage in controversial arrest
Nike launches sneaker subscription service for kids
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
Olive Garden to offer Lifetime Pasta Pass
Son shoots at masked gunman found trying to rob parents
Show More
Get back-to-school clothing, supplies for under $10 at Goodwill
Man wearing TV on head caught on camera leaving old TVs on porches
Simone Biles wins 6th U.S. title, lands historic triple-double
Man charged after killing ex who had broken up with him: Police
Shoppers describe their fight to safety during mall scare
More TOP STORIES News