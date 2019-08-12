3-week-old baby abducted in Austin in grave danger: police

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Austin police need your help finding a 3-week-old baby they believe is in grave danger.Investigators say Elijah Phillips was abducted Monday afternoon.The baby is believed to be with three adults in a gold 2007 Pontiac Torrent with Texas license plate KNN-7632.Police are also looking for Brittany Smith, 30; Brandy Galbert, 41; and Carl Hayden, 37.Smith is described as a black female, standing at 5'2", 220 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her left arm.Galbert is a black female, 5'6", 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.Hayden is black male standing at 5'10", 125 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.If you have seen the suspects or the baby, you are urged to call Austin Police at 512-974-5017.