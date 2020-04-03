3 shot in southeast Houston, suspect on the loose

Southeast officers are at a shooting 2600 Beatty. Three males shot during an apparent robbery. 202 pic.twitter.com/QnON7f22Mg — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 3, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas -- Officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Beatty and Stillwell Street in southeast Houston.According to reports, three men were standing in an apartment complex parking lot when they were approached by a group of other men who allegedly attempted to rob them.After a brief altercation, the suspects fired several shots, hitting the three victims.All three were transported to area hospitals.Their condition remains unknown, however Lt. Larry Crowson says one victim was shot in the chest.As of now, authorities have no description of the suspect.