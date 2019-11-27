3 injured in refinery plant explosion in Port Neches, Texas

A better look at the flames coming from the TPC plant in Port Neches#abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/YPSrjOAGBU — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) November 27, 2019

In Port Neches right now pic.twitter.com/IJ45BJQB8Z — Free Real Estate (@derekrosshall) November 27, 2019

one of the plants close to my house just had a huge explosion. the shockwave felt like my house got hit by a wrecking ball. hope everyone is okay but it doesn’t look good pic.twitter.com/TF1syIeeCM — trey (@InventTrey) November 27, 2019

PORT NECHES, Texas (KTRK) -- Two employees and one contractor have been injured after a refinery explosion rocked the area around Port Neches Wednesday morning.The Nederland Fire Department reports that around 1 a.m. the TPC plant exploded off Highway 366 near Merriman. That's near Nederland and Beaumont, about 95 miles east of Houston.TPC says the injured workers are being treated.Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick says there are no reports of major injuries to people outside the plant right now.Everyone working in the plant is accounted for at this time.People living within a half mile of the plant are being evacuated, while those living within a mile of the plant are encouraged to evacuate.Jefferson County is in the process of setting up shelters for people in the evacuation zone. Families outside the evacuation zone are encouraged to shelter-in-place.Reports suggest windows were blown out in homes up to 10 miles away from the plant.The TPC Group released the following statement about the explosion:Judge Branick says the Port Neches plant makes butadiene.According to the American Chemistry Council, the chemical is primarily used to make rubber, neoprene and tires.When butadiene enters the environment, it's highly volatile and has low-water solubility. It is listed as a known human carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer and has been shown to cause cancer in laboratory animals.Short term exposure to concentrations greater than 10,000 ppm may irritate the eyes, nose and throat. It may cause drowsiness and lightheadedness. Direct contact with liquefied butadiene can cause frostbite-like burns to the eyes and skin.Many videos show the massive fireball in the night sky.Another resident said on Twitter, "The shockwave felt like my house got hit by a wrecking ball. Hope everyone is okay but it doesn't look good."The fire has gone down significantly in the last few hours, however, there is still a danger of secondary explosions.