3 hospitalized after charter bus crashes into guardrail in Rosenberg

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- A Transportes del Norte charter bus carrying more than 30 people crashed when it slammed into a guardrail at the Highway 36 exit from I-69, said Rosenberg Police Department Assistant Chief Jarret Nethery.

Rosenberg police tweeted that the wreck has the Highway 36 exit closed from the I-69 northbound lanes.

The main lanes are open while TxDOT works to repair the barricades.

Nethery said three people, including one of the bus drivers, were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The second bus driver was sleeping.

No other vehicles were involved.

Officials say passengers were sleeping when the crash happened around 6 a.m. Many had bloody noses, cuts on their legs and scrapes.

One woman says she slid underneath the seat in front of her and scraped her leg.

Passengers told ABC13 they woke up after the crash, and people were on the floor.

Passenger Eric Cortez took pictures of the wreckage while everyone was still on the side of the road.

"I woke up when I felt the bus move. I heard the glass break and heard everyone screaming," Cortez told ABC13.

He says passengers also started helping each other out of the back of the bus, because the front was too damaged.



The bus started in Matamoros, Mexico and was headed to Tennessee. Passengers were loaded onto a second bus and continued with the journey.



Authorities say they are still investigating what led the bus to crash into the guardrail.

ABC13 has reached out to the bus company, but so far, they have not responded.

Live traffic map
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rosenbergcrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
Show More
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
More TOP STORIES News