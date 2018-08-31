3 girls accuse Baytown teacher of inappropriate touching

A teacher at Bowie Elementary School in Baytown is under investigation for allegedly fondling three girls.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
A fifth-grade teacher has been placed on leave after being accused of touching three female students inappropriately at a Baytown elementary school.

Officials at Bowie Elementary School said Friday they are "shocked and saddened" by the allegations and immediately removed the teacher from campus, pending an investigation.

According to Goose Creek ISD, no arrests have been made and charges have not been filed.

Classes began at Bowie Elementary on Monday.

GCISD provided Eyewitness News with this statement Friday afternoon:

"It is always our top priority to ensure the safety and security of our students. Nothing is more important.

Because of this, I want to make you aware of a situation at Bowie that has left us all feeling shocked and saddened. Yesterday, three fifth grade female students reported that a male fifth grade teacher had touched them in an inappropriate manner. The teacher was immediately removed from the campus.

District personnel has met with parents of the students, offered our full support and will actively conduct a full investigation. We provided the proper authorities with statements made by the affected students and will file a report with the Texas Education Agency.

We are saddened and outraged by these allegations. It is always our expectation that our staff members are professional, moral and ethical in all of their interactions with students, colleagues and community members."
