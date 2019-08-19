Parent of a picky eater? Here are 3 easy recipes for a perfect breakfast on-the-run

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Getting your children up early for school can be a challenge in itself, but making sure they leave with an energy-fueling breakfast is a whole other ball game.
That's where Houston Mom's Blog
comes in.
The online blog dedicated to helping moms all over the Houston-area is sharing three unique, time-saving recipes designed for a perfect breakfast on-the-run.
"Things happen," said the blog's co-owner Megan Clanahan. "We wake up late and we need to have easy things to throw into their hands to get them off to school."
Clanahan knows mornings don't often go as planned when trying to get her twins, Quinn and Ryan, ready for school in Katy. That's why she prepares their breakfast on Sundays to make her week less hectic.
"We love the breakfast burritos," said Clanahan. "We freeze them, microwave them, those are awesome."
She says getting the kids involved is key and can be a perfect touch for picky eaters.
"They can actually have a voice in what they are eating," said Clanahan. "My son isn't a huge fan of cheese."
Here is a list of Clanahan's top three breakfast recipes:Egg, sausage and cheese muffinsIngredients:8 medium eggs1 lb. of breakfast sausage, browned1/2 cup of shredded cheddar (You can substitute with your choice of cheese)Salt and pepperNon-stick cooking spray (You can also use muffin cup papers)1/2 cup of milkInstructions:Preheat oven to 325 degrees.While the oven is preheating, cook your sausage until it's nice and brown.Whisk eggs, milk, salt and pepper in a bowl and scramble together.Once your sausage is cooked, place into mix.Spray your pan lightly (or insert your muffin papers) then fill each cup 3/4 of the way full.Sprinkle cheese on top and place in the oven for about 20 to 25 minutes.Ham and Cheese SlidersIngredients:1 package of Hawaiian rolls1/2 cup Dijon mustard9-12 slices of deli ham (about 3/4 pound)8-10 slices of swiss cheese (about 1/2 pound)2 tablespoons of melted butter2 teaspoons of poppy seeds1/2 teaspoon of onion powderNon-stick cooking spray Instructions:Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and spray a 9" x 13" baking pan with cooking spray. Set aside.Carefully cut the Hawaiian rolls through the middle trying to keep the tops and bottoms in one piece. Set the tops aside and place the bottoms into the greased baking pan.Spread the mustard in a thin layer on the bun bottoms.Top with an even layer of ham.Top with an even layer of Swiss cheese.Place the bun tops on top of the sliders.In a small bowl, whisk together the butter, mustard, poppy seeds and onion powder until well combined. Brush this mixture evenly onto the tops of the buns.Bake for 10-15 minutes unti bun tops are golden and the cheese is melted.Breakfast Burritos
Use the same ingredients from the egg, sausage and cheese muffin recipe and place cooked mix in a tortilla!
Wrap the burritos in foil to freeze.
