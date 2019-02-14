3 dead bodies found inside Pearland home

3 ppl found dead inside Pearland home. Neighbors tell me a child and 2 adults live in the home. A person found the bodies last night, called 911 and said the victims had been shot. #abc13 https://t.co/WhUIAuVgQ4 pic.twitter.com/oFFhNWPxVO — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) February 14, 2019

Police are investigating the deaths of three people in Pearland.Officers arrived to the 2000 block of Creek Run Drive at Castlewind Lane Wednesday just before 10:30 p.m. after they received information regarding a shooting at a home, according to a Pearland police press release.Police found the bodies of three people inside the home. Neighbors told ABC13's Courtney Fischer that a child and two adults live in the house.It's unclear how they died.This story is developing. Eyewitness News will bring you updates when information from the Pearland Police Department becomes available.