3 dead bodies found inside Pearland home

Police arrived to the scene just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and found three bodies inside the home.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating the deaths of three people in Pearland.

Officers arrived to the 2000 block of Creek Run Drive at Castlewind Lane Wednesday just before 10:30 p.m. after they received information regarding a shooting at a home, according to a Pearland police press release.

Police found the bodies of three people inside the home. Neighbors told ABC13's Courtney Fischer that a child and two adults live in the house.



It's unclear how they died.

This story is developing. Eyewitness News will bring you updates when information from the Pearland Police Department becomes available.

