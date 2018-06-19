2 males, 1 female dead after being pulled from pool at apartment complex

Three people are dead after being pulled from a pool, unresponsive, early Tuesday morning.

DURHAM, North Carolina --
Durham police were called to the Chapel Tower apartment complex around 3 a.m. after reports of a possible drowning.



When officers arrived, they found two males and one female submerged in the pool.

Authorities pulled them out and started to administer CPR.



The group was transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Officers did not comment on their identities or how the incident occurred.

An investigation is underway.
